Friday, June 24, 2022
Kremlin: Putin will certainly visit Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will certainly travel to Iran at some point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, but added the exact date of the visit is yet unknown.

“He will certainly [go there] over time, but exact dates are yet to be determined,” the spokesperson told TASS, when asked to comment on the possibility of Putin visiting Iran and participating in an Astana format summit.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the Iran-Russia-Turkey summit will eventually convene in Tehran. Plans to hold such a meeting were announced even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the event had to be postponed many times since.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Iran on Wednesday for talks on boosting trade and energy cooperation.

In January, President Ebrahim Raisi visited Moscow and held a meeting with President Putin. Raisi said he had presented Putin with draft documents on strategic cooperation that would cement collaboration between the two sides for the next two decades.

