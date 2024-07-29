Kremlin says Putin ready to meet with Iran’s Pezeshkian in October

“The Iranian side has an invitation and we hope that the new president comes to the summit. We will be happy to see him, and President Putin is getting ready for the upcoming meeting,” the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS that Moscow and Tehran had put the finishing touches on a comprehensive cooperation treaty, setting the stage for the signing of this historic document.

In turn, IRNA reported that Iran’s new president told his Russian counterpart in a telephone conversation about his readiness to sign this treaty at the Kazan summit in October.