Kremlin: Iran-Russia relations are win-win

Speaking exclusively to IRNA, Peskov said the bilateral cooperation reflects mutual benefit, but added that current trade volume does not reflect the full potential of the two countries.

The commission, co-chaired by Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, concluded with the signing of a final agreement aimed at strengthening economic ties.

Paknejad noted key agreements in upstream oil cooperation, joint development of oil and gas fields, and acceleration of partnerships with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

He also emphasized collaboration on nuclear energy, petrochemicals, and oil product swaps.

One major highlight was the commitment to activating the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), with a focus on completing I

the Rasht-Astara railway segment — a crucial link in the trade route.

Additional discussions included banking cooperation, harmonizing trade standards, expanding commercial centers, and boosting collaboration in agriculture, health, and customs.

Tsivilyov confirmed a 16.2% increase in trade volume in 2024, reaching $4.8 billion, and called Iran a “reliable partner.”

He also highlighted the strategic treaty, signed during Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow in January 2025, calling it a milestone in bilateral ties.