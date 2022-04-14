Khatibzadeh rejects US Iran report as baseless, biased and meddlesome

Khatibzadeh said releasing repetitive and unfounded reports will not give them legitimacy.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that it’s clear that no one can expect the US government which is addicted to lying, to tell the truth and existing realities.

Khatibzadeh added, “Therefore, the biased, politically-charged and meddlesome nature of the report is clear and obvious to all and to the Iranian nation.”

He said that the US government’s history is filled with wars, coups, aggression, assassinations, kidnappings, economic blockades, and killings of innocents in different parts of the world.

Khatibzadeh added that the US government is the main violator of human rights and, therefore, is in no position to speak about lofty concepts such as human rights.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the US sheds crocodile tears for the Iranian people at a time when its own crimes against Iranians including shooting down of a passenger plane, provocation of its internal lackeys to assassinate people and officials over the past decades and all-out efforts to deprive the noble people of Iran of their basic rights remain in the memory of Iranians.

He noted that the US’s unilateral coercive measures including illegal economic sanctions are a clear example of economic terrorism against the Iranian people and are the main obstacle to the import of vital medicine for Iranian patients, that have themselves led to a gross violation of the rights of the Iranian people.

He described the claims of the US regime as hypocritical and aimed at achieving illegitimate political goals.

Khatibzadeh underlined that the direct order by the then US president to cowardly assassinate General Qassem Soleimani who was the champion of the fight against terrorism in the Western Asian region, perfectly reveals the terrorist nature of the United States.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that the US government is turning a blind eye to the gross and systematic violations of human rights in the country and in its vassal allies.

He also said all people have repeatedly seen how racial discrimination against minorities and African Americans are happening in the US systemically and on a large scale, which in itself has led to mass protests by black people and other citizens in the country.

Khatibzadeh further noted that unbridled police brutality and the murder of black citizens before the eyes of people reveal the anti-human rights approaches of the US government and, more regrettably, the US’s response to such rights abuses have been merely show actions, indifference and inattention