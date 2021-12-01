Khatibzadeh: Iran having no military presence in Yemen

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman has denied as unfounded the media reports about an attack on an IRGC position in Yemen.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran has no military links with Yemen whatsoever.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that such baseless claims are aimed at distracting the public opinion of regional and world nations from the crimes committed by the invading countries.

Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic of Iran has never had any military presence in Yemen to be hit by the invaders.

Some media reports claim that the self-styled Saudi-led military coalition has targeted a covert position belonging to the experts of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the Yemeni capital Sana’a.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman underlined that such groundless statements won’t change the reality in Yemen in respect of the flawed military strategy of the aggressors.