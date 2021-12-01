Khatibzadeh: Iran having no military presence in Yemen

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman has denied as unfounded the media reports about an attack on an IRGC position in Yemen.
Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran has no military links with Yemen whatsoever.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that such baseless claims are aimed at distracting the public opinion of regional and world nations from the crimes committed by the invading countries. 

Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic of Iran has never had any military presence in Yemen to be hit by the invaders. 

Some media reports claim that the self-styled Saudi-led military coalition has targeted a covert position belonging to the experts of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the Yemeni capital Sana’a. 

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman underlined that such groundless statements won’t change the reality in Yemen in respect of the flawed military strategy of the aggressors.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here