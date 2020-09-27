Kachi: An Old but Delicious Iranian Dessert

Kachi is an old pudding which was first cooked in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman before becoming popular nationwide.

It is a nutritious dessert full of nutrients and is particularly effective in curing anaemia, retrieving lost energy and curing many physical problems.

This delicious dessert made with saffron could be used as an afternoon snack. To grandmother, kachi is a miraculous, home-made medicine. In grandmothers’ kitchens, kachi is known as an energy bomb. They believe kachi can improve the health of any patient if made with animal oil, much saffron and different types of nuts. Kachi is a simple Iranian dessert!

In the Iranian tradition, kachi is generally cooked for women who have just delivered a baby. However, the pudding could also be a tasty and nutritive afternoon snack or breakfast for all.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour: 1 cupful

Butter: 200gr

Water: 3 cupfuls

Rosewater: Half a cupful

Saffron: 1 teaspoonful

Almond shreds: 1 spoonful

Pistachio shreds: 1 spoonful

Recipe:

First, grab a casserole and pour water in it. Put it on low heat and add sugar. Mix it with water until sugar melts and you get a thick solution. Then remove it from the heat and add rosewater. Take two points into consideration. First, the water must not be on the flame when you add rosewater or the fragrance of the rosewater will fade away. Second, your solution should be as thick as jam. Now, add flour and butter to the mixture and put in on low heat until the flour turns brown. Now, add the syrup that you made at the beginning to the flour and keep stirring it fast and carefully for around 15 minutes, so that the flour will not become grain-shaped. Then add almond and pistachio shreds and mixt them well. In the last phase, put an oven cloth on the casserole lid and put the casserole on low heat for around 45 minutes until kachi is cooked through. When it is ready, dish it up in a small bowl and garnish it with some pistachio shreds and cinnamon powder.