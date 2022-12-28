Judicial official: 12-year-old Iranian girl shot dead received bullet during police chase, case unrelated to riots

Heidari explained that police forces in Bastak County had grown suspicious of a vehicle with tainted windows driving on the Lar-Meyestan, had warned it to stop, and had started a pursuit when it failed to comply.

While on the car’s tail, officers fired several shots at its tires but a number of the bullets hit elsewhere on the car, which continued to run nevertheless, Heidari said.

The vehicle is finally stopped due to flat tires. Officers at the scene realized then that a 12-year-old had been wounded in her lower back and had been bleeding. They contacted emergency services, which began to transfer the girl to the hospital but lost her on the way due to the severity of the wound.

Heidari added that the girl’s father has told court that the passengers were fired at from a Peugeot 405 and has filed a lawsuit.

The judicial official said the person who opened fire has been identified and proceedings are underway at a court-martial in Hormozgan.

He said the case was completely unrelated to the recent unrest in Iran.