Monday, July 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Jordan PM says seeking good ties with Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Bisher al-Khasawneh

Jordan’s prime minister says Amman has never considered Iran as a threat and on the contrary is seeking to pursue friendly ties with the Islamic Republic.

Bisher al-Khasawneh told BBC Arabic on Sunday, Iran’s interaction with Arab countries of the Persian Gulf region is an inseparable part of Jordan’s national security structure.

He said, “Amman is looking for a formula for dialogue with Tehran based on good neighborly relations.”

The remarks come a month after Jordan’s King Abdullah told CNBC News network that he supports the formation of a NATO-style military alliance in the Middle East reportedly with Israel and other Arab countries.

The issue touched a raw nerve in Iran, with high-ranking officials warning the Islamic Republic would give a befitting response to any interventionist move by Israel in the Middle East.

However, officials in Jordan rushed to clear “the misunderstanding” with the country’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi saying Arab countries want friendly relations with Iran and to achieve the goal, all sides need to remove sources of tensions thought a negotiated solution.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Safadi dismissed reports that Arab countries in the region are forging an anti-Iran coalition.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks