Jordan PM says seeking good ties with Iran

Bisher al-Khasawneh told BBC Arabic on Sunday, Iran’s interaction with Arab countries of the Persian Gulf region is an inseparable part of Jordan’s national security structure.

He said, “Amman is looking for a formula for dialogue with Tehran based on good neighborly relations.”

The remarks come a month after Jordan’s King Abdullah told CNBC News network that he supports the formation of a NATO-style military alliance in the Middle East reportedly with Israel and other Arab countries.

The issue touched a raw nerve in Iran, with high-ranking officials warning the Islamic Republic would give a befitting response to any interventionist move by Israel in the Middle East.

However, officials in Jordan rushed to clear “the misunderstanding” with the country’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi saying Arab countries want friendly relations with Iran and to achieve the goal, all sides need to remove sources of tensions thought a negotiated solution.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Safadi dismissed reports that Arab countries in the region are forging an anti-Iran coalition.