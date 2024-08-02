Jordan, Algeria condemn Israel assassination of Haniyeh, breach of Iran territorial integrity

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, in a phone conversation with Ali Bagheri Kani, the Acting Iranian Foreign Minister, underlined the Algerian government and people’s stance, strongly denouncing the Zionist regime’s crime of assassinating Haniyeh in Iranian territory.

He also denounced the Israeli regime’s move in breaching the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Bagheri, in turn underscored that the Zionist regime has crossed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s red line by assassinating Haniyeh inside Iran, warning Tehran will definitely use its legitimate and inherent right to decisively and effectively punish the criminal Zionists.

Meanwhile Iran’s Bagheri spoke to Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman al-Safadi, where the two sides exchanged views on the repercussions of the terrorist move by the Zionist regime to martyr Haniyeh.

The Iranian diplomat stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly act according to law and justice against the notorious and criminal Zionist regime without any compromise.

Al-Safadi also said escalating regional tension is the Zionist regime’s desire and stressed on the need to make efforts in order to prevent the war from expanding in the region.

The top Algerian and Jordanian diplomats also supported Iran’s initiative regarding the holding of an emergency meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC).

Haniyeh and a member of his security team were killed in a strike on their residence in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

A funeral procession was held for the deceased on Thursday, with the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei having prayed over the body of the Hamas leader.

The body of Haniyeh was taken to Qatar where he will rest for good.