Iran to send strong Message to Jordanian FM regarding Israeli assassination of Hamas leader

The source emphasized that Iran does not anticipate a lack of response or merely a symbolic reply. Instead, any response will be severe and painful.

“Israel has violated all taboos and must pay the price. We have no doubt that it will pay dearly,” the source stated.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister, who has engaged in two phone conversations with Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri in recent days, is scheduled to visit Tehran on Sunday. Recent regional tensions and developments have intensified diplomatic consultations over the past week.

Haniyeh and a member of his security team were killed in an attack on their residence in northern Tehran Wednesday.

Iran has officially held Israel responsible for the terror attack.