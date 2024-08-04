IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran to send strong Message to Jordanian FM regarding Israeli assassination of Hamas leader

By IFP Editorial Staff

An official Iranian source told Al Jazeera that Tehran plans to convey two messages to the Jordanian Foreign Minister: one directed at Jordan's kingdom and the other at the United States and Israel regarding the recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas in Tehran.

The source emphasized that Iran does not anticipate a lack of response or merely a symbolic reply. Instead, any response will be severe and painful.

“Israel has violated all taboos and must pay the price. We have no doubt that it will pay dearly,” the source stated.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister, who has engaged in two phone conversations with Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri in recent days, is scheduled to visit Tehran on Sunday. Recent regional tensions and developments have intensified diplomatic consultations over the past week.

Haniyeh and a member of his security team were killed in an attack on their residence in northern Tehran Wednesday.

Iran has officially held Israel responsible for the terror attack.

