Iranian MP: Egyptian, Jordanian parliamentary groups invited to visit Tehran

Abbas Golrou, head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said although Iran-Egypt ties are officially at the level of the interests sections for the moment, both sides have already introduced diplomatic representatives at the ambassador level, and they have direct relations.

In the Committee, he said, “we tried to pursue parliamentary consultations with countries with which diplomatic relations are at a lower level. In this regard, I had a meeting last week with the envoys of Egypt and Jordan and invited the parliamentary groups of these two countries to visit Tehran, and we hope that these visits will take place as soon as possible.”

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a China-brokered agreement for the reconciliation and resumption of diplomatic ties, following a 7-year-long rupture.

Interactions between Iran and the Persian Gulf neighbors have since witnessed a significant boost.

Iran has been pursuing similar agreements with Bahrain and Egypt, too.

Last week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Oman’s visiting Sultan that he would welcome the restoration of full diplomatic ties with Egypt, raising the prospect of Cairo and Tehran normalizing relations after decades of strain.