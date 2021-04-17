JCPOA Joint Commission Starts New Round of Talks in Vienna

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has started a fresh round of talks in Vienna Grand Hotel today in order to discuss the results of technical talks earlier held at the level of experts.

Today’s talks is held between the negotiating teams of Iran and the P4+1 at the level of deputies, and is chaired by Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

In this meeting, which started at 15:30 (Tehran time), the participants are expected to make a decision about how to continue the negotiations.

The fresh round of talks in Vienna has started since Thursday. In addition to a plenary meeting of the Joint Commission, the talks have been held at the level of experts in the two domains of “sanctions” and “nuclear issues”.