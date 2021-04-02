JCPOA Joint Commission Holds Virtual Meeting, Agrees to Meet in Person in Vienna

The 18th meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held virtually on Friday, 2 April.

Under the terms of the JCPOA, the Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement.

The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the EEAS Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers/Political Directors.

In line with the joint ministerial statement of 21 December, participants recognised the prospect of a full return of the US to the JCPOA, and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort.

At the virtual meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister elaborated on Iran’s principled policies, and said the removal of US sanctions is the first step to revive the JCPOA.

“Iran will stop its remedial nuclear measures immediately after it verifies the lifting of sanctions,” he added.

He said there is no need for any negotiation for the United States’ return to the JCPOA, as it is totally clear how the US can return.

“The United States can get back to the deal and put an end to law-breaking in the same way as it left the JCPOA and imposed unlawful sanctions against Iran,” Araqchi said.

During the meeting, the JCPOA parties also highlighted the disastrous impacts of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA on Iran’s ability to reap the benefits of the deal, and stressed that time should not be wasted at this juncture.

In this meeting, the JCPOA member states emphasised their commitment to preserve the deal, and agreed to resume this session of the Joint Commission in Vienna next week, in order to continue consultations and clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures, including through convening meetings of the relevant expert groups.