Israeli regime exclusive symbol of state terrorism: Iran deputy FM

Speaking at an event themed on Palestine on Wednesday in Tehran, Ali Bagheri Kani said the Palestinian issue is not about a mere dispute over a piece of land since the Zionist regime has been committing “systematic violations of human rights” at the international level throughout its history.

The Iranian official criticized the West’s all-out support for the regime regardless of the crimes it has been perpetrating in Palestine, saying such an approach is posing a challenge to the Western states’ claims of commitment to human rights and democracy.

Nevertheless, no matter how hard the regime tries, it will fail in its Western-backed attempts to eliminate Palestine, he added.

“The Zionist regime and its Western sponsors are seeking Palestine’s elimination, but they remain ignorant [of the fact that] the mindset of resistance is rooted in the heart of regional nations, especially Palestine,” he added.

The Palestine issue could only be resolved either through resistance or via a referendum among the original inhabitants of Palestine, said Bagheri Kani, adding that any of the two solutions that bears fruit sooner will facilitate the return of all Palestinians to their homeland and bring about lasting peace in the region.

“Any initiative that fails to end occupation and aggression in Palestine cannot be regarded as a solution” to the decades-long conflict, he said.