Israel seeks to weaken Islamic world: Iran’s president

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Interior of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi on Monday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that politicians and decision-makers across the Islamic world must recognize this sinister strategy of the Zionist regime and counter it by strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslim nations.

Reiterating that the Zionist regime aims to undermine and fragment the Muslim community, the president stressed that leaders and policymakers in the Islamic world must remain vigilant against this wicked strategy and work to neutralize it by deepening cohesion and solidarity among Islamic nations.

Referring to the critical situation in the Islamic world, he described unity and synergy among Islamic countries as an undeniable necessity, adding that if Muslim governments and nations fully understand the importance of Islamic unity, they can stand as a united front against the Zionist regime, which survives by sowing discord and committing atrocities in Islamic societies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, highlighting the importance of diplomatic exchanges and constructive dialogue to deepen and expand comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

The president also expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s sincere support during the Israeli-imposed war against Iran, stating that both countries possess vast potential for expanding cooperation, and Tehran is fully prepared to activate these capacities to enhance bilateral relations and implement mutual engagements.

In response, Pakistan’s interior minister conveyed the greetings and respect of his country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Pezeshkian and congratulated the Iranian nation on its victory against the Zionist regime’s aggression.

Naqvi noted: “We believe that the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei and your Excellency’s strategic management played a decisive role in this proud resistance, an achievement that is a source of pride for the Islamic Ummah.”

He also recalled Islamabad’s swift and unequivocal condemnation of the Zionist regime’s aggression, stating that Pakistan was among the first countries to denounce the regime’s aggression and affirm Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense.

He went on to describe Iran-Pakistan relations as unique and steadily expanding, emphasizing that the ambassadors of both countries are working diligently to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation across various fields.