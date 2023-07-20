Israel unlikely to get out of quagmire of own making: Iran defense minister

Asked about a recent trip by an Israeli official to Azerbaijan Republic, Ashtiani said, “The Zionist regime is pursuing what it’s doing in the region, but in the current situation, it is heavily entangled in internal and external issues, the reason for which are the regime’s own behavior and its manufactured nature.”

“The atrocities that the Zionist regime is carrying out in the region and the world and the unnecessary interference that it is carrying out in other countries have all combined to get it stuck in a quagmire that I don’t think it can get out of,” the Iranian defense minister said.

Earlier this month, Israeli Minister for Military Affairs Yoav Gallant visited the Republic of Azerbaijan, a neighbor of Iran.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog had visited Baku in May.

Asked about whether he had a message to send to Iran’s neighbors, Ashtiani said all countries know Israel and may have temporary contact with it “but in fact, they have no belief in it whatsoever.”