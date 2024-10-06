Israel military admits Iranian missiles hit 2 air bases

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari claimed that neither aircraft nor Israeli air force capabilities were damaged in the attack.

“The Nevatim and Tel Nof air force bases were hit, leaving no aircraft or air force capabilities affected. Both bases remain fully operational,” Hagari told reporters.

On Tuesday, Iran launched 200 missiles towards Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II in response to the Israeli regime’s deadly aggression against the country and other regional nations.

The aggression that prompted the retaliation had, among other things, led to the martyrdom of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Tehran has vowed to respond to potential repetition of the regime’s aggression against the country with multiple magnitude, targeting all of the regime’s infrastructures.

Back in April too, the country had fired more than 300 missiles and drones against the territories in an operation codenamed True Promise in reprisal for deadly aggression by the regime against Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus.