Israel attacks Syria for third time in days

The Syrian military said Israeli missiles were fired in the early hours of Thursday morning at sites near Damascus and that air defences had “confronted the missile aggression and downed most of them”.

There were no casualties reported.

The attack follows similar air strikes on Friday and a rare daytime air attack on Monday which wounded a soldier, according to the Syrian army.

Israel, which does not comment on such attacks, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.