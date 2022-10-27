Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldMiddle East

Israel attacks Syria for third time in days

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Fighter Jet

Israeli air strikes have hit targets in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus, marking the third such attacks in a week, Syrian state media reported.

The Syrian military said Israeli missiles were fired in the early hours of Thursday morning at sites near Damascus and that air defences had “confronted the missile aggression and downed most of them”.

There were no casualties reported.

The attack follows similar air strikes on Friday and a rare daytime air attack on Monday which wounded a soldier, according to the Syrian army.

Israel, which does not comment on such attacks, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks