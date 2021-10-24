Islamic Unity Conference Guests Meet with Ayatollah Khamenei

Top Iranian officials, including the heads of the three branches of government, as well as participants in the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference in Iran has met with Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in the capital Tehran.

The meeting was held on the birth anniversary of Islam’s holy Prophet Mohammad, which is used as an occasion to hold the Islamic Unity Conference every year.

The event was held in strict observance of health protocols announced by the national taskforce against the coronavirus pandemic.

This item is being updated…