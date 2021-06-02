Islamic Republic Loses Its Power without Grassroots Support: Zarif

The Iranian foreign minister says popular support contributes heavily to the Islamic Republic’s power and is instrumental in the country’s national might.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in an address to a virtual international conference on political discourse from the perspective of late founding father of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), which he delivered on Wednesday, after paying homage and renewing allegiance to Imam Khomeini and his ideals along with a number of his deputies and directors of the Foreign Ministry.

Addressing the virtual conference, Zarif said, “Our biggest asset is that we are confident that people support us, and if this asset is gone, our power will be lost, too, because in today’s world, it is this asset which determines the destiny and future, and material power, alone, is not a determining factor.”

Zarif further highlighted the role of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution in overhauling the international system, and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and the late Imam showed well that material power is not the only component of power in the world, and that it is people’s willpower and the strength from reliance on people that can play a determining role in the international system.”

He noted that no power in the West or in the East wanted the Islamic Revolution to emerge victorious.

“Imam Khomeini showed that with reliance on people’s will, it is possible to overcome the material power of superpowers and carve out a destiny different from what they desire,” he said.

Zarif underscored no matter how severely superpowers can deal a blow to other countries and exert pressure on them with reliance on their material power, they cannot bring the fate and conditions of the world under their control completely.

“This is like the Islamic Revolution which showed it is possible to overcome superpowers’ schemes by believing in people and having faith in the supreme divine power,” Zarif explained.

The foreign minister recalled the plots hatched by enemies against the Islamic Revolution and Iranian people, and said, “Over the past four decades, Iran has faced numerous challenges, including the [Iraqi] imposed war, economic sanctions, economic war and different types of terrorism, including economic terror, military terror, environmental terror and medical terrorism. But despite all this pressure, Iran is standing firm.”

“Despite all conspiracies and moves against Iran, Iranian people have managed to stand tall due to their self-reliant spirit and self-confidence that have been manifested through Imam Khomeini’s message,” he said.

Zarif noted Imam Khomeini’s message was “believing people” and the belief that officials should serve people.

“That is why Imam Khomeini frankly said ‘what gives us legitimacy is that people’s hearts and minds are with us’,” he said.

Zarif further said that even today, Islamic movements can emerge victorious by looking to this message as a role model and relying on people’s power,” the top diplomat noted.

The foreign minister touched upon the Palestinian resistance front’s crushing response to the Israeli regime’s recent aggression on Gaza.

What has made Tel Aviv’s Iron Dome inefficient, he said, is Palestinian people’s believing in their own capabilities and in their right to defend themselves against the Israeli regime’s racist policies and Apartheid.

He said the realities associated with the Islamic Revolution on the international stage determine our destiny.

He said all developments which gave the Islamic Revolution its unique status are reminiscent of this divine message that the power of the Almighty is above all other types of power.