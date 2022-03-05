Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...
Media WirePoliticsNuclear

IRNA rejects as baseless Reuters report on US guarantees

By IFP Media Wire
FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An IRNA correspondent follow-up has revealed that a report by Reuters regarding Russia’s demand for the US guarantees vis-à-vis Iran, is quote baseless.

Reuters claimed on Saturday that an Iranian official in Tehran had said the news agency that an alleged demand by Russia for written US guarantees that sanctions on Moscow would not damage Russian cooperation with Iran is not constructive for talks underway in Vienna between Tehran and five world powers.

Reuters has a long record of media hype by quoting what it calls informed officials without naming them.

Quoting an official in Tehran comes while Reuters has no correspondent in the Iranian capital.

An IRNA correspondent checked Reuters’ claim by Iranian officials connected with the country’s nuclear issue and uncovered that no Iranian official familiar with the case has had such an interview with Reuters.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 10

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks