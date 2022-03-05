IRNA rejects as baseless Reuters report on US guarantees

Reuters claimed on Saturday that an Iranian official in Tehran had said the news agency that an alleged demand by Russia for written US guarantees that sanctions on Moscow would not damage Russian cooperation with Iran is not constructive for talks underway in Vienna between Tehran and five world powers.

Reuters has a long record of media hype by quoting what it calls informed officials without naming them.

Quoting an official in Tehran comes while Reuters has no correspondent in the Iranian capital.

An IRNA correspondent checked Reuters’ claim by Iranian officials connected with the country’s nuclear issue and uncovered that no Iranian official familiar with the case has had such an interview with Reuters.