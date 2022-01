The IRIB said on Thursday it believes that a server has been targeted by hackers.

The Mojahedine Khalgh Organization is responsible for the killing of about 12-thousand Iranian people and officials since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The group has carried out bombings and assassinations across Iran.

During the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the MKO joined forces with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to carry out cross border attacks against Iran.