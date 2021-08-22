IRGC’s Noura COVID-19 Vaccine Completes 1st Phase of Clinical Trials

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says the coronavirus vaccine the force is developing has successfully passed the first phase of clinical trials.

“This vaccine was successful in the first phase of clinical trials and we have entered the second phase of the trials,” said Major General Hossein Salami, on the sidelines of a visit to a hospital in the southern city of Kerman, where Covid patients are receiving care.

“The Health Ministry is closely overseeing the production process of the vaccines by experts at [IRGC’s] Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences. The production of the vaccine is going through its normal process and, God willing, the vaccine will reach its final phase in the next few months.”

The IRGC unveiled its coronavirus vaccine dubbed Noora in late June and the clinical trials began immediately afterward. Noura is one of the eight Covid-19 vaccines being developed inside Iran.