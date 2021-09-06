IRGC warns of response to terrorists on border with Iraq’s Kurdistan

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region about terrorists active in border areas.

Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said armed terrorist cells are using the Kurdistan region to create insecurity on the border with Iran.

“We will not tolerate the continuation of this situation, and we will give necessary response to the terrorists,” general Pakpour said during a visit to military bases on the northwestern border after a rise in activities by terrorist groups there.

The IRGC Ground Force commander noted that the Iraqi region has failed to act despite repeated Iranian warnings about the presence of terrorists who try to infiltrate into Iran to cause insecurity.

“Terrorist and anti-revolutionary groups affiliated with global arrogance and foreign spy agencies have used Iraq’s northern territory for years to disrupt security and peace in the Islamic Republic,” general Pakpour added.

He urged the residents of the Iraqi region to leave areas close to terrorist positions to avoid casualties among them during any Iranian anti-terror operations.