IRGC Unveils First Mobile Coronavirus Testing Device

The device, which is mounted on a truck, can determine the results of the two-stage test in at least three hours. This is the first time such a device has been developed in the country.

According to Fars News Agency, the machine has been unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Basij Force Commander Brigadier General Gholam-Reza Soleimani.

The system has also been approved by the Pasteur Institute and its vehicle has been designed over the past two weeks.