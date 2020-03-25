IRGC Starts Nationwide Drill for Biological Defence

The exercises are being conducted in coordination with the National Committee for Fight against Coronavirus and in line with policies of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The drill is underway in three locations across the country, including 100 spots in Tehran, with the cooperation of New War Units of the IRGC’s Ground Force and the Basij.

In this drill, some 100 ground units working in the form of 10 headquarters do the disinfection job.