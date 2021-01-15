IRGC Starts Missile, Drone Drills in Central Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has kicked off missile and drone war games in the central deserts of Iran.

The military exercises, codenamed Great Prophet 15, were started with massive ballistic missile launches and combat drone operations.

During the first phase of the drills held on Friday, ballistic missiles of Zolfaqar, Zelzal and Dezful classes with detachable and guided warheads were fired, and combat drones dropped bombs.

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Aerospace Commander Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, among other top commanders, were attending the drills.