IRGC Navy in full command of Persian Gulf: Commander

“With reliance on domestic capabilities, the force (IRGC Navy) is at the height of preparedness and is in full command of the Persian Gulf in aerial, surface, and subsurface levels,” Tangsiri told reporters in Iran’s southern city of Bushehr on Friday.

“The movement of enemy vessels in the Persian Gulf is under constant and 24/7 monitoring of the IRGC Navy,” he added.

Tangsiri said he assessed the security of the Persian Gulf positively. “This strategic waterway has full security,” he said.

The commander said advanced important military equipment were today being developed at the Iranian Defense Ministry by Iranian youths and being handed over to the armed forces.

He added great advancements had occurred in the development of such equipment. “With these powerful equipment and capable personnel, the level of preparedness in the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces increases by the day,” Tangsiri said.