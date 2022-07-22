IRGC Navy Cmdr.: Israel brings nothing but insecurity to Persian Gulf

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri was speaking at a meeting with the Commander of Oman’s Navy Admiral Said ibn Nasser al-Harby in Tehran.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the presence of extra-regional forces in the Persian Gulf would not help with security there and would, quite the contrary, destabilize the region.

Tangsiri added that Persian Gulf countries by themselves are capable of protecting the security of the region.

He noted that the Zionist regime is the No. 1 enemy of Muslim nations and that the regime was built on oppression and aggression.

Tangsiri said Israel would not hesitate to commit any crime to continue its wretched life but the regime is doomed to failure.

The commander of the IRGC Navy also condemned the recent visit to the region by US President Joe Biden as “provocative”.

On ties between the two navies, Tangsiri said the relations are progressing. He further said the IRGC Navy is ready to give its Omani peer any technical assistance.

The Commander of Oman’s Navy for his part said extra-regional sides only think about their own interests, adding regional security must be protected by regional countries themselves.

Harby added that boosting cooperation between regional nations will strengthen security in the Persian Gulf and will foil plots by foreign powers that covet the Persian Gulf.