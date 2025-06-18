IRGC says targeted Israeli air bases from which attacks on Iran were launched

The strikes on the Israeli air bases were carried out “in response to the Israeli regime’s brazen attacks against the sacred soil of Islamic Iran”, according to an IRGC announcement.

“We also announce that these operations shall continue in a sustained, complex, multilayered, and gradual fashion,” the IRGC added.

The retaliatory attacks were part of the tenth phase of Operation True Promise III, which was launched late on Friday in response to the unprovoked and indiscriminate Israeli aggression on Iran, which claimed the lives of many senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, as well as civilians, including women and children.

Iranian armed forces have carried out the latest and tenth phase of Operation True Promise III by firing a barrage of missiles and drones toward the occupied territories on Tuesday.