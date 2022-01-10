IRGC: Iran yet to fully revenge General Soleimani assassination

“We have exacted part of the severe revenge [for assassination of General Soleimani] and part of it is yet to be taken … US officials should know that one cannot engage in warmongering with a nation and safely avoid its retaliation,” Major General Hossein Salami warned.

Iran launched a barrage of missile on the US’s Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq in retaliation for General Soleimani’s assassination, just days after he was killed in a drone strike, outside the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Salami touched on the Iranian attack on the US base saying it was a slap in the face of Washington.

“The US had threatened us to take reciprocal action. This is while, we managed a global-scale battle scene manlikely and did not assassinate an unarmed commander, who was visiting Iraq on an invitation from the country’s officials,” he said.

“In this battlefield, we have passed through dangers and difficulties and we wield power and we can well defend our independence and are not daunted by our enemies.”

The general further stressed that the US has failed to advance its political ends saying the Ain al-Asad attack and the Americans “escape” from Afghanistan serve as proofs.