Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...
PoliticsSecurityIFP Exclusive

IRGC forces killed in clashes with criminals in Zahedan

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says two of its forces were killed in the Zahedan area, in the southeast of the country, on Saturday.

“Forces of the Quds base of the [IRGC’s] ground forces, during an operation, engaged criminal gangs, which led to the martyrdom of two of the base’s forces,” the Quds base said in a statement.
The name of the soldiers, who lost their lives, and other information on the clashes were not disclosed.
Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan is a flashpoint of sporadic clashes between border guards and security forces on the one hand and terrorists and armed groups, mostly drug traffickers on the other.
Drug smugglers frequently use desert borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan to enter Iran, which they use as a route to smuggle narcotics to Europe.
Around 3,000 Iranian forces have lost their lives in clashes with the drug smuggling rings in the past four decades with an average of one billion dollars spent annually on the fight.
Iran has frequently called for international assistance and funding for the costly war on drugs and terror it has waged in the area. Tehran says European countries, specifically, have a responsibility to help Iran as hundreds of tons of narcotics it seizes in the area every year that would have otherwise found their way to Europe.

Previous articleReport: Several Saudi rights activists nabbed in 2021
Next articleCold snap pushes temperatures down to minus 17 C in Iran’s Ardebil

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks