Monday, March 25, 2024
Security

Iran border guards thwart infiltration attempt: chief police cmdr.

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ahmad Reza Radan

General Ahmadreza Radan, Chief Commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, hailed the vigilant efforts of border guards, announcing the thwarting of a recent border infiltration attempt.

General Radan praised the courage and vigilance displayed, ensuring the failure of the incursion into Iran.

He added that the infiltrators were arrested and seriously dealt with.

Addressing forthcoming priorities, General Radan emphasized decisive actions against criminals and the apprehension of illegal immigrants.

Regrettably, he lamented 417 lives lost due to traffic violations during the Persian New Year vacation, casting a somber shadow over the joyous occasions of Nowruz and the fasting month of Ramadan.

He stressed the preventable nature of many casualties, urging strict adherence to regulations to avert future tragedies.

As the country navigates new challenges, the Chief Police Commander reaffirmed the commitment to safeguarding borders, combating crime, and prioritizing public safety.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

