Iran border guards thwart infiltration attempt: chief police cmdr.

General Radan praised the courage and vigilance displayed, ensuring the failure of the incursion into Iran.

He added that the infiltrators were arrested and seriously dealt with.

Addressing forthcoming priorities, General Radan emphasized decisive actions against criminals and the apprehension of illegal immigrants.

Regrettably, he lamented 417 lives lost due to traffic violations during the Persian New Year vacation, casting a somber shadow over the joyous occasions of Nowruz and the fasting month of Ramadan.

He stressed the preventable nature of many casualties, urging strict adherence to regulations to avert future tragedies.

As the country navigates new challenges, the Chief Police Commander reaffirmed the commitment to safeguarding borders, combating crime, and prioritizing public safety.