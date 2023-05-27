Clashes reported between Iran border guards, Taliban forces amid tensions over water

On Saturday, footage emerged online of exchanges of fire between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces on the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province and the Afghan Province of Nimroz, Fars News Agency reported.

There have been no immediate reports on the exact cause of the skirmishes or possible casualties.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between Tehran and Kabul over the latter’s blocking of Iran’s access to its share of water from Helmand River in violation of a 1973 treaty.

Iranian officials and the interim Taliban rulers have been locked in a war of words over the dispute over the past days.