IRGC commander urges revenge for General Soleimani assassination

Pakpour said the January 2020 attack on the US base in Iraq, Ain al Asad, was a stunning response to the enemy following the assassination of General Soleimani.

He however noted that it will suffice now if Iranians model themselves on the late general and take revenge for his assassination by the US in other ways.

The Commander of the IRGC’s Ground Force underlined that even the killing of all American leaders will not be enough to avenge the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

Therefore, he said, all Iranians must model themselves on the late general.

Pakpour also said General Soleimani’s brave deeds brought Iran such a high level of deterrence that no foreign enemy dares to attack the country.

The Commander of the IRGC’s Ground Force was speaking at General Soleimani’s tomb on Wednesday where he attended a ceremony to pay tribute to the revered military figure