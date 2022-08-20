Saturday, August 20, 2022
IRGC commander says Iran to stand by Palestine to the end

By IFP Editorial Staff
Major General Hossein Salami

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the occupied West Bank has been armed against the Zionist regime, adding Iran will stand by the Palestinians.

Major General Hossein Salami said this year, many Zionists have been killed in operations by resistance groups’ members in occupied Palestinian territories.
Salami added that the number of attacks by the Palestinians cannot compare with that in the past.

He said despite that the Israeli regime has closed the borders tightly, weapons are made inside the besieged territories and distributed among Palestinians.

General Salami maintained that when something becomes homegrown, it cannot be stopped.

Salami also said the Zionists have no safe haven in occupied Palestine and all parts of the land are within the reach of Palestinians resistance movements’ firepower.

According to the commander of the IRGC, when Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah is added to this equation, the conclusion is the deployment of hundreds of thousands of missiles that are pointed at the Zionist regime.

Salami said the Zionists are not the type to stay their ground and to fight back, adding that the return of Zionists to country they came from, also known as reverse migration, is growing now.

He said the Zionists are vulnerable to ground battle.

Salami cited as example the recent fight between Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, saying had the Zionists been able to continue the fight, they would have done so.

The IRGC commander reiterated Iran will stand by Palestinians to the end.

