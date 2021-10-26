IRGC Commander: Iran expanding military might quickly

The commander of Iran’s Islamic revolution Guards Corps says the country is fast expanding the sphere of its naval force power.

General Hossein Salami said the Islamic Republic is beefing up its naval might to be able to fight big powers as they are focused on sea. Salami however noted that Iran is witnessing a growth in its defensive capabilities in all areas.

He added that Iran’s ground forces, by expanding across borders and establishing security and building power behind frontlines, truly depicts a glorious display of a ground defense force.

According to General Salami, Iran’s aerospace force is advancing in the field of space, missiles, air defense, drones and electronic warfare in a balanced but rapid way. Salami said progress in electronic and cyber warfare is significant, and Iran has also had good achievements in information warfare.

