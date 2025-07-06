IRGC cmdr.: Iran’s precision missiles neutralize threats at their roots

Speaking amid ongoing regional tensions, the IRGC commander emphasized that Iran had recently faced an unprecedented multi-pronged assault.

“The latest scenario saw hundreds of enemy drones and missiles launched simultaneously, while foreign-backed saboteurs and infiltrators attempted to breach Iran’s borders,” he said.

He added that the assault was designed not only to destroy Iranian infrastructure, but to divide the nation and impose foreign will on the Iranian people.

Underscoring Iran’s readiness, General Khadem Seyed al-Shohada declared, “Today, we are engaged in a direct confrontation with enemies such as the Zionist regime and the United States. Iran is prepared for battle and poised to secure historic victories.”

He concluded by pointing to global solidarity with the Iranian people: “From London to Khuzestan, the voice of resistance echoes. Iran’s flag is raised high, and the world is hearing the call of a resilient nation.”