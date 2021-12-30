Thursday, December 30, 2021
IRGC cmdr.: Iran getting more powerful by the day

By IFP Editorial Staff
Arms Embargo Won’t Affect Iran’s Defence Power: Top General

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says the country is getting more powerful by the day and the enemies are getting isolated and all these are blessings from Jihad in the cause of God.

General Hossein Salami was speaking at a ceremony held in the holy city of Qom on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination by the US.

Salami referred to the depth of Iran’s influence across the region, saying today, the axis of resistance is in pursuit of enemies in all Islamic territories and has prevented them from reaching their goals.

Salami noted that if this power had not been born, the adversaries would have infiltrated all Islamic lands.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the nation’s foes aimed to cause division between the Islamic establishment and people but that conspiracy was foiled thanks to people’s vigilance and prudence.

Salami also spoke of the need to resist all sanctions and military threats. He said the Islamic Republic will resolve all problems of the nation by relying on domestic potentials and the people’s will.

