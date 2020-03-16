IRGC Chief Says Stage Set for Tackling COVID-19 in Iran

In comments at the IRGC’s Biodefense Base on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami said the IRGC has assigned the tasks to handle the situation across Iran after the outbreak of coronavirus, noting, “We have now reached the conditions that the country has been reorganized to rein in the phenomenon (coronavirus).”

The commander said Iran has obtained the critical protocols for containing the contagious disease.

The highest number of hospital beds allocated to the coronavirus patients is available in the IRGC’s Baqiyatallah Hospital in Tehran, the general noted, saying the hospital has also one of the most advanced virology laboratories across Iran.

The military hospital has raised the number of its ICU beds from 30 to 70 after the outbreak of coronavirus, Salami noted, saying they will reach 100 in the near future.

The IRGC has also prepared 1,000 beds for the convalescents recovering from COVID-19, he noted.

The IRGC Ground Force and Navy have provided 37 stationary and mobile hospitals for the Coronavirus Battle National Headquarters, the general stated, adding that a total of 380 clinics run by the IRGC are offering services across Iran.