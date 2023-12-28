IRGC chief warning Tel Aviv: Revenge for military advisor’s assassination will be Israel’s demise

Major General Salami made the remarks on Thursday during a funeral procession for Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, an IRGC commander who was martyred in a terrorist Israeli airstrike in a Damascus neighborhood three days ago.

“Seyyed Razi’s martyrdom came out of the incapability of the Zionist regime,” he said, adding, “We will never exercise patience in the face of the martyrdom of our people. Seyyed Razi’s revenge will be nothing but the elimination of the Zionist regime.”

Salami also described Mousavi as “one of the most experienced and effective” IRGC commanders in the resistance front.

The slain commander was a comrade of Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, he said, adding that Mousavi never left the field of jihad (endeavor for the sake of God) over the past 45 years.

General Soleimani was assassinated by the US in Iraq in January 2020. He was highly revered due to his key role in fighting the US-created and Israeli-supported Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

“He (Mousavi) remained steadfast after [the assassination of] Haj Qassem and accompanied [Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail] Qa’ani,” Salami continued.

“The enemy knew him better than us because it had received severe blows from him. The enemy knew what role and influence he had on the endless chain of power.”

Salami also said that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm launched by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement against Israel on October 7 was fully designed and carried out by the Palestinians themselves.

The operation, he noted, was a reaction to 75 years of Israeli occupation, crimes, and murders of the Palestinian youth as well as the regime’s desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque and nightly raids in the West Bank.

The resistance groups “Hamas and Jihad are capable of producing weapons inside Gaza… The resistance will not end, but what ends is the Zionist regime’s power”.

“Certainly, the Zionist regime is not capable of providing a peaceful life for the world’s Jews. It is not able to continue in the face of the people of Gaza,” he added.