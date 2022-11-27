IRGC chief: Iran will turn ‘great sedition into graveyard’ for US, other enemies

Addressing a gathering of Basij forces in the border province of Sistan-and-Balouchestan, Major General Hossein Salami said America, the UK, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany and France are bent on inciting tensions in Iran via their “divisive media,” but “this nation is vigilant.”

The enemies, however, are delusional as they have no idea that this country and its Islamic Revolution are standing strong, he said.

Major Salami said the enemies have “entered the scene with everything at their disposal. We will definitely turn this great sedition and this world war being waged [against Iran] into a graveyard for American and Israeli enemies and their allies.”

He was referring to a wave of the unrest and deadly riots that broke out in Iran in mid-September amid protests against the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

Taking advantage of the protests, rioters and hooligans engaged in deadly acts of violence, including attacks on security forces and false-flag killings devised to incriminate the police.

Iran’s intelligence services found evidence revealing links between rioters with foreign parties and terror groups supported by them.