IRGC chief: Enemies on back foot in fear of Iran’s revenge for acts of terror

Major General Hossein Salami was speaking to reporters on Friday, on the sidelines of a demonstration in Tehran in commemoration of the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the American mission, known as the ‘Den of Espionage,’ by students.

“Along the road I was talking during the march, people were solely chanting ‘revenge.’ Both we and the enemies know well that the revenge will be taken. Our people are dear and their revolution is great. We have reached great peaks, are making progress, and are shining. The incidents that you recently witnessed cannot leave any impact on our Revolution,” he said.

“Our people are on the scene and no danger is posed to our Revolution since the enemies of our country have grown frustrated with the outcome of their acts against these people,” Salami said.

Today, he added, the same enemies, fearing an action on the part of Iran, have put their forces on alert and are in retreat, stressing, “This shows our reality.”