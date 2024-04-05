IRGC chief commander: Rootless Zionist regime’s collapse is very imminent

Addressing the Friday prayers congregation on the International Quds Day in the Iranian capital Tehran, Major General Hossein Salami said, “The US, which lacks political wisdom, has suffered many heavy economic, political and security costs for the protection and survival of the rootless regime whose collapse is very close in every aspect.”

The comment came in reaction to the incessant Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year that has so far killed over 33,000 Palestinians.

General Salami stated, “The Zionist regime is like a dagger that the satanic British regime stabbed the in body of the Islamic ummah 75 years ago,” adding that “the Zionist regime is still alive with the United States’ artificial respiration.”

The top Iranian commander also warned that the IRGC will punish the Israeli regime for the terrorist attack on Iran’s consular building in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday which left seven Iranian military advisors killed.

He said, “We warn that no action of any enemy against our holy establishment will go unanswered, and the art of the Iranian nation is to break the power of empires and prove the victory of the truth of faith.”