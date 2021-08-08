IRGC Aerospace Force on Israeli Threats: ‘They Won’t Do a Thing

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has dismissed Israel’s threats after the regime claimed Iran has been involved in a drone attack on an Israeli-operated vessel off Oman and threatened Iran with “military action”.

“Iran has been tested [before] and there is no need to test the country again. [However] If they want, they [can] test Iran again,” said Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

“They have tested us before and know what [sort of] response they will be getting. We both have the power and the will to use our power. Therefore, they should know that in case of any aggression [against the Islamic Republic of Iran], they will sure get a tough response,” Hajizadeh further warned.

Israel, the US and the UK have blamed Iran for being behind the July 29 attack against the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company. But, they have offered no evidence while Iran has categorically rejected any involvement.