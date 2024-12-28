IRGC chief: Yemeni people defend Palestine, will ultimately succeed

In an interview with Yemen’s Al-Masirah network, General Salami emphasized that the Yemeni people have demonstrated dignity and honor in their resistance and will continue to do so, ultimately achieving victory.

He noted, “The resistance has not weakened, and everyone can see how the Yemenis defend Palestine with merit and hold rallies every Friday in support of Gaza.”

The comments came as Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced on Friday that the Yemeni forces launched a unique military operation targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with the Palestine 2 supersonic ballistic missile.

He also affirmed a drone operation targeting the Santa Ursula ship in the Arabian Sea in response to the crimes of the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza and its aggressions against Yemen.

In his remarks, he also affirmed that Yemeni military operations would continue until the aggressions against Gaza cease.

Over recent months, the Yemeni army has targeted Israeli-owned or -bound ships and vessels in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and has launched several missile and drone strikes on occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv.