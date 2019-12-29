Iraqi Base Hosting U.S. Forces Reportedly Hit

According to some Iraqi sources, four Katyusha rounds hit the Al-Taji base.

That came as U.S. troops bombarded the positions of Hezbollah Brigades affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). A number of PMF forces were killed in the attack.

The Pentagon issued a statement, reaffirming that it had targeted the positions of Hezbollah Brigades of the PMF. In the statement, the State Department claimed the attack was in response to repeated strikes on Iraqi bases hosting coalition troops.

Based on the statement, a total of five targets, including three positions of Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq and two positions in Syria were hit.