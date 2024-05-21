Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Iraq’s Shia leader, Pope Francis send condolences on death of Iran’s president

By IFP Media Wire

Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the most senior leaders in Shia Islam, and Pope Francis have offered their condolences over the deaths of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and all who died in a helicopter crash.

Ayatollah al-Sistani said in his message of condolence to the Iranian nation that news of the deaths of Raisi and his delegation is regretful, according to Iraq’s official news agency.

The report added al-Sistani “offered his condolences to the honourable nation and the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran for this painful loss”.

The Holy See Press Office also published the text of the telegram in which Pope Francis writes, “Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty, and with prayers for those who mourn their loss, especially their families, I send the assurance of spiritual closeness to the nation at this difficult time.”

The telegram was sent to Leader the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who has announced five days of mourning.

President Raisi and his entourage died in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of the northwest of the country on Sunday.

