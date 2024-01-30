Iraq Football Federation lodges complaint against Iranian referee in AFC Asian Cup 2023

Iraq was eliminated from the games after its 2-3 loss to Jordan.

The Iraqi federation argues that Faghani was unfair in giving Iraqi player Iman Hussain two yellow cards in the game, saying it has presented its evidence and documents to the organizing committee.

The Iraqi football federation says after Iman Hussain was sent off, the team’s fate changed as Jordan took advantage and scored two goals and managed to step up to the next round.

Faghani’s second yellow card came after Hussein’s 70-second long celebration, in which he replicated Jordan’s goal ceremony, sitting down on the turf and miming the action of eating.