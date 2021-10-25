Iraq Begins Issuing Visas-on-Arrival for Iranians Iraq says it has begun issuing visas for visiting Iranian nationals at Iraqi airports.

The Iraqi interior ministry made the announcement after issuing a directive ordering the country’s Civil Status and Passports Directorate to grant visas-on-arrival to Iranian nationals.

“Based on the authorization of the government of Iraq, issuing one-month extendable visas for Iranian nationals, who enter Iraq by air, has entered the execution stage.” the ministry said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had said during his recent visit to Iran that issuing visas-on-arrival for Iranian nationals will begin after the Arbaeen annual ceremonies, which fell on September 28 this year.